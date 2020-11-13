Reflections on Truth....

One of the things Our Lord values in His vessels is sincerity. There is a vibration that goes with Truth, it is very subtle but powerful, as it has been said: "Truth carries its own anointing." When we speak the truth, that vibration penetrates deep down into the heart of a soul. It lodges there never to leave and it becomes a very part of that person. So carry on, chosen ones of God, proclaiming to from the rooftops, even if it seems useless, it is not so.Jesus wishes for us all to be without pretense and sincere, but it's costly.From childhood onward, we are taught to hide our weaknesses, to give the impression of being strong, perfect and without flaw. This has the effect of building walls of alienation and pretense to protect the inner man, who is vulnerable.But we are indeed humans with flaws and when we hide them, we effectively cut off spiritual growth in ourselves and others. When flaws are out in the open they have to be worked on. They won't be tolerated by others.friends, I pray that we can all come to a place where it's ok to be struggling with faults and working on them without condemnation. This is where real love emerges, to nourish and strengthen one another.My prayer for us all today is that, since most here are very passionate about sharing the truth of our Catholic faith, we be equally eager and willing to recognize our own flaws and the reality of our own sinfulness, to admit it, confess it and move on, toward the great plans Our Lord Jesus has for each one of us.God Bless,C.h.o.s.e.n. (CHRIST HAS ORDAINED SINNERS EXCLUDING NONE)