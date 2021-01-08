Law Professor, Adam White, Joins to Discuss President Trump's Recent Announcement President Donald Trump says he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20th. This would … More





President Donald Trump says he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20th. This would make him the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor's swearing-in. Resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and law professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School, Adam White, joins to discuss President Trump's announcement and its significance. White explains what his thoughts were as he watched Congress confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, despite objections raised by some Republicans. After the riots by pro-Trump supporters at the Capitol on Wednesday, there are now bipartisan calls to hold President Trump accountable for his role in inciting the mob. The law professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School shares what he believes we will likely see in the next twelve days. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Law Professor, Adam White, Joins to Discuss President Trump's Recent AnnouncementPresident Donald Trump says he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20th. This would make him the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor's swearing-in. Resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and law professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School, Adam White, joins to discuss President Trump's announcement and its significance. White explains what his thoughts were as he watched Congress confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, despite objections raised by some Republicans. After the riots by pro-Trump supporters at the Capitol on Wednesday, there are now bipartisan calls to hold President Trump accountable for his role in inciting the mob. The law professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School shares what he believes we will likely see in the next twelve days. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly