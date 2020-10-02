33- Classic Church Hymn: Love Divine, All Loves Excelling, Psalm 33 and Numbers 6:24-26

Tonight's hymn is "Love Divine, All Loves Excelling." Psalm 33 and sung lullaby blessing prayer from the book of Numbers 6:24-26. God bless you! You can hear all my prayer/songs and get 2 free … More





youtube.com/watch?v=GAF9hfUDtAw Tonight's hymn is "Love Divine, All Loves Excelling." Psalm 33 and sung lullaby blessing prayer from the book of Numbers 6:24-26. God bless you! You can hear all my prayer/songs and get 2 free downloads at donnacori.com/CatholicMusic.htm