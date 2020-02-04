MORE from the GOD of SURPRISES: Married Priests & Divorced Catholics

In this Sunday Sermon from South St. Paul, Father tackles the questions of the indissolubility of marriage from a scriptural point of view. Next up, the celibate clergy… its history, its biblical … More

In this Sunday Sermon from South St. Paul, Father tackles the questions of the indissolubility of marriage from a scriptural point of view. Next up, the celibate clergy… its history, its biblical foundation, and its necessity to the life of the Church. With the Pope's post-Amazon Synod Apostolic Exhortation threatening to do away with priestly celibacy, Father gives marching orders to Catholics everywhere: Stand strong and resist!