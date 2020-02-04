Clicks246
MORE from the GOD of SURPRISES: Married Priests & Divorced Catholics
In this Sunday Sermon from South St. Paul, Father tackles the questions of the indissolubility of marriage from a scriptural point of view. Next up, the celibate clergy… its history, its biblical …More
In this Sunday Sermon from South St. Paul, Father tackles the questions of the indissolubility of marriage from a scriptural point of view. Next up, the celibate clergy… its history, its biblical foundation, and its necessity to the life of the Church. With the Pope's post-Amazon Synod Apostolic Exhortation threatening to do away with priestly celibacy, Father gives marching orders to Catholics everywhere: Stand strong and resist!