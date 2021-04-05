The Year of the Family. What family? An LGBTQ one?

On 19 March 2021, pseudo Pope Bergoglio declared the Amoris Laetitia Family Year . Two basic questions arise:



1) Is Bergoglio a true Pope or has he excluded himself from the Church as a heretic? The answer is clear: He is not a true Pope; he is a public heretic excluded from the Church.



2) The second question: Does the exhortation Amoris Laetitia represent the teachings of the Church, or does it contain heresies? The answer is also clear: The exhortation is heretical, denying God’s commandments and objectively valid moral norms.



Bergoglio advocates Holy Communion for those who live in sin. He thus denies the teachings of the Church and subtly leads people to sacrilege. God’s Word says: “He who eats and drinks in an unworthy manner eats and drinks judgment to himself.” (1Cor 11:27-31) By no longer calling a sin a sin, Bergoglio practically rejects the basic condition of salvation, which is repentance (Lk 13:3). It is rebellion against God and the Church on his part.



In 2019, he enthroned an abominable idol, de facto the devil, in the main basilica of the Church. It was a clear act of public apostasy by which he excluded himself from the Church again.



In 2020, through the documentary Francesco, he openly advocated the legalization of sodomite unions and adoption of children by them. He considers this to be a form of family that the parishes should accept. Anyone who naively thinks that by declaring the Year of the Family Bergoglio supports a real family is very much mistaken. On the contrary, it is another step towards its destruction.



Five years ago, Bergoglio did not respond at all to the Dubia of the four Cardinals and boycotted hundreds of Catholic theologians, priests and laymen who addressed a Correction to him. But now he solemnly declares the Year of the Amoris Laetitia Family , as if the exhortation was absolutely all right, and even puts his heresies into practice. This is a shocking disregard and a path of apostasy from the faith, the path of the antichrist that leads to hell.



It is already publicly known that Bergoglio disguises himself with the family in order to promote sodomy. He did so as early as 2016 at the Synod on the Family. The bishops opposed him at the time. But he does not give up. Again he uses the term ‘family’ to promote the exact opposite – the Church’s legalization of homosexuality, which the Scriptures clearly warn against: “Sodom and Gomorrah … gave themselves up to sexual perversion. They serve as an example of those who suffer the punishment of eternal fire.” (Jude 1:7)



In addition, by closing the churches in 2020, Bergoglio launched a fraudulent pandemic and the desecration of the Eucharist connected with it. Today, he is guilty of a crime against humanity by promoting the mRNA vaccine. Experts warn that the vaccine: 1) disrupts the human genome and is a rebellion against the Creator, 2) contains tissue torn out from unborn children before they are murdered. Current vaccination therefore means worldwide satanization. 3) The vaccine is part of the process of gradual chipization of humanity, which the Bible warns against speaking about the punishment of the lake of fire. 4) It is an instrument of reduction – genocide – of mankind to a golden billion.



Bergoglio says that the vaccine must be for all, and those who refuse to receive it commit a sin. This is Bergoglio’s evil deception!



It should be noted that Bergoglio, who has declared the Year of the Amoris Laetitia Family , is an invalid Pope. His exhortation is heretical and its implementation is a crime against the family, God and the Church.



+ Elijah



Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate



+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr



Secretary Bishops

30 March 2021