Clicks8
Tucker Carlson Today - May 7, 2021 - Jordan Peterson full Interview. Fox & Friends 1/31/18 - Fox News The Lead with Jake Tapper 1/30/18 - CNN The Five 1/30/18 - Fox News Tucker Carlson Tonight 1/30/…More
Tucker Carlson Today - May 7, 2021 - Jordan Peterson full Interview.
Fox & Friends 1/31/18 - Fox News
The Lead with Jake Tapper 1/30/18 - CNN
The Five 1/30/18 - Fox News
Tucker Carlson Tonight 1/30/2018 - Fox News
Anderson Cooper 360 1/30/2018 - CNN
Erin Burnett OutFront 01/29/18 - CNN
Tonight with Don Lemon 01/29/18 - CNN
Cuomo Prime Time 1/29/18 - CNN
The Ingraham Angle With Laura Ingraham 1/29/18 - FoxNews
Sean Hannity 1/29/18 - Fox News
Fox & Friends 1/29/18 - Fox News
Stay tuned and subscribe. Your subscription is what is driving on this channel. Thank you for your support
Sunday with Chris Wallace 1/28/18 - Fox News
State of the Union with Jake Tapper 01/28/18 - CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS 1/28/18 - CNN
#Mediabuzz with Howard Kurtz 1/28/18 - FoxNews
Inside Politics 1/28/2018 - CNN
Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo 1/28/18 - FoxNews
Justice With Judge Jeanine 1/27/18 - Fox News
The Greg Gutfeld Show 1/27/18 - Fox News
Watters' World with Jesse Watters 01/27/2018 - FOX News
SMERCONISH 1/27/18 - CNN
Cavuto Live 01/27/18 - Fox News
The Story With Martha MacCallum 1/25/2018 - FoxNews
Special Report with Bret Baier 1/26/18 - Fox News
Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer 1/26/18 - CNN
Full Jayz - Van Jones CNN Interview 2018
INSIDE POLITICS with John King 1/26/18
Shocking and Great #Imigrants
Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer 1/22/18 - CNN
Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo 1/21/18 - FoxNews
Reliable Sources 1/21/18 - CNN
Watters' World 1/20/18 - Fox News
Don Lemon TONIGHT 1/19/18 - CNN
The Ingraham Angle 1/19/18 With Laura Ingraham - Fox News
CHAOS !!! Hawaii gets false missile strike alert CNN
Tucker Carlson Tonight 1/13/18 & Fox News [January 13, 2018]
Special Report with Bret Baier 1/12/18 | Special Report Fox News Today January 12, 2018A
Tune in every weekday at 4am and 6pm EST to hear Bret Baier and the Fox News Washington team talk about current events.
The Story 12/12/2018 With Martha MacCallum | The Story Fox News Today January 12, 2018 Friday
Genre: Politics
Premises: Martha MacCallum currently serves as anchor of The Story with Martha MacCallum
Cuomo Prime Time and Kellyanne Conway Interview -
Tucker Carlson Tonight 9/14/17 - Tucker Carlson Fox News September 14, 2017 Trump DACA decision, TRUMP PARDONS JOE ARPAIO, HURRICANE HARVEY, FAKE NEWS MEDIA, MSESPN, Steve Bannon Fired, TRUMP'S FIRST 200 DAYS, Anthony Scaramucci Fired, Sean Spicer Resigns, Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump Jr, Russia Email - Trump travel ban, Russia investigation, President Trump News Today, Mika Brzezinski, James Comey testimony, Jeff Sessions testifies, Russia, President Trump News Today, Jared Kushner, Russia Leaks - Breaking News , Tucker Carlson Tonight Full Show 9/14/17 White House Leaks, Trump, Russia connection, Comey, Climate Showdown -
Jeff Sessions Announces End of DACA
Attorney General Jeff Sessions ENDS The DACA DREAMER Program
Attorney General Jeff Sessions Announces The End Of The DACA Program 9/14/2017
President Trump DACA Decision Announcement
DACA Decision Announcement
Trump Tax Reform Speech
President Trump Deliver Tax Reform Speech In Springfield, Missouri
PRESIDENT TRUMP VISITS TEXAS Amid FLOODING, Hurricane Harvey Aftermath 9/14/17
President Trump visits Texas after Harvey
President Trump tours Texas flooding from Harvey aftermath
Reince Priebus fired, will be replaced by John Kelly
Trump Replaces Reince Priebus With John F. Kelly as Chief of Staff
Trump Announces John F. Kelly as Chief of Staff
Transgender military ban
Trump Transgender Military Ban
Trump announces ban on transgender people in U.S. military
Sean Spicer Resigns as White House Press Secretary
White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigns
Trump slams Jeff Sessions over reconnaissance from Russia probe
Donald Trump Slams Jeff Sessions Over Recusal Decision
Donald Trump Jeff Session New York Times interview
Senate committee to call on Donald Trump Jr to testify on Russian email scandal
Donald Trump Jr emails show Russia communication
President Trump And Vladimir Putin Meeting
Trump meets with Putin - Trump Putin Meeting, G9 Summit
Trump tweet on Mika Brzezinski
Sarah Sanders SLAMS CNN FAKE NEWS MEDIA at Sean Spicer Press Briefing 9/14/17 TRUMP NEWS
Senator John McCain
Donald Trump Jr. testify
Trump's Tweets
Trump vs Mika Brzezinsk
Trump Tweet
Sanctuary city, White House News
GOP Health Care Bill Pulle
Fox & Friends 1/31/18 - Fox News
The Lead with Jake Tapper 1/30/18 - CNN
The Five 1/30/18 - Fox News
Tucker Carlson Tonight 1/30/2018 - Fox News
Anderson Cooper 360 1/30/2018 - CNN
Erin Burnett OutFront 01/29/18 - CNN
Tonight with Don Lemon 01/29/18 - CNN
Cuomo Prime Time 1/29/18 - CNN
The Ingraham Angle With Laura Ingraham 1/29/18 - FoxNews
Sean Hannity 1/29/18 - Fox News
Fox & Friends 1/29/18 - Fox News
Stay tuned and subscribe. Your subscription is what is driving on this channel. Thank you for your support
Sunday with Chris Wallace 1/28/18 - Fox News
State of the Union with Jake Tapper 01/28/18 - CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS 1/28/18 - CNN
#Mediabuzz with Howard Kurtz 1/28/18 - FoxNews
Inside Politics 1/28/2018 - CNN
Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo 1/28/18 - FoxNews
Justice With Judge Jeanine 1/27/18 - Fox News
The Greg Gutfeld Show 1/27/18 - Fox News
Watters' World with Jesse Watters 01/27/2018 - FOX News
SMERCONISH 1/27/18 - CNN
Cavuto Live 01/27/18 - Fox News
The Story With Martha MacCallum 1/25/2018 - FoxNews
Special Report with Bret Baier 1/26/18 - Fox News
Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer 1/26/18 - CNN
Full Jayz - Van Jones CNN Interview 2018
INSIDE POLITICS with John King 1/26/18
Shocking and Great #Imigrants
Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer 1/22/18 - CNN
Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo 1/21/18 - FoxNews
Reliable Sources 1/21/18 - CNN
Watters' World 1/20/18 - Fox News
Don Lemon TONIGHT 1/19/18 - CNN
The Ingraham Angle 1/19/18 With Laura Ingraham - Fox News
CHAOS !!! Hawaii gets false missile strike alert CNN
Tucker Carlson Tonight 1/13/18 & Fox News [January 13, 2018]
Special Report with Bret Baier 1/12/18 | Special Report Fox News Today January 12, 2018A
Tune in every weekday at 4am and 6pm EST to hear Bret Baier and the Fox News Washington team talk about current events.
The Story 12/12/2018 With Martha MacCallum | The Story Fox News Today January 12, 2018 Friday
Genre: Politics
Premises: Martha MacCallum currently serves as anchor of The Story with Martha MacCallum
Cuomo Prime Time and Kellyanne Conway Interview -
Tucker Carlson Tonight 9/14/17 - Tucker Carlson Fox News September 14, 2017 Trump DACA decision, TRUMP PARDONS JOE ARPAIO, HURRICANE HARVEY, FAKE NEWS MEDIA, MSESPN, Steve Bannon Fired, TRUMP'S FIRST 200 DAYS, Anthony Scaramucci Fired, Sean Spicer Resigns, Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump Jr, Russia Email - Trump travel ban, Russia investigation, President Trump News Today, Mika Brzezinski, James Comey testimony, Jeff Sessions testifies, Russia, President Trump News Today, Jared Kushner, Russia Leaks - Breaking News , Tucker Carlson Tonight Full Show 9/14/17 White House Leaks, Trump, Russia connection, Comey, Climate Showdown -
Jeff Sessions Announces End of DACA
Attorney General Jeff Sessions ENDS The DACA DREAMER Program
Attorney General Jeff Sessions Announces The End Of The DACA Program 9/14/2017
President Trump DACA Decision Announcement
DACA Decision Announcement
Trump Tax Reform Speech
President Trump Deliver Tax Reform Speech In Springfield, Missouri
PRESIDENT TRUMP VISITS TEXAS Amid FLOODING, Hurricane Harvey Aftermath 9/14/17
President Trump visits Texas after Harvey
President Trump tours Texas flooding from Harvey aftermath
Reince Priebus fired, will be replaced by John Kelly
Trump Replaces Reince Priebus With John F. Kelly as Chief of Staff
Trump Announces John F. Kelly as Chief of Staff
Transgender military ban
Trump Transgender Military Ban
Trump announces ban on transgender people in U.S. military
Sean Spicer Resigns as White House Press Secretary
White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigns
Trump slams Jeff Sessions over reconnaissance from Russia probe
Donald Trump Slams Jeff Sessions Over Recusal Decision
Donald Trump Jeff Session New York Times interview
Senate committee to call on Donald Trump Jr to testify on Russian email scandal
Donald Trump Jr emails show Russia communication
President Trump And Vladimir Putin Meeting
Trump meets with Putin - Trump Putin Meeting, G9 Summit
Trump tweet on Mika Brzezinski
Sarah Sanders SLAMS CNN FAKE NEWS MEDIA at Sean Spicer Press Briefing 9/14/17 TRUMP NEWS
Senator John McCain
Donald Trump Jr. testify
Trump's Tweets
Trump vs Mika Brzezinsk
Trump Tweet
Sanctuary city, White House News
GOP Health Care Bill Pulle