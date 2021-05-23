Glasgow witnesses attacks on Catholic churches by soccer fans | SW News | 260 Maltese President: I’ll resign rather than authorize abortion Malta’s head of state says he would rather resign than … More

Maltese President: I’ll resign rather than authorize abortion Malta’s head of state says he would rather resign than sign a bill into law that authorizes abortion. President George Vella was speaking after the independent Member of Parliament, Marlene Farrugia, introduced a private members bill to the Maltese parliament on May the 12th that is seeking to decriminalize abortion on the Mediterranean island. 53 arrested in Indonesia following Palm Sunday attack upon Catholic cathedral Police in Indonesia have arrested 53 people linked to a Palm Sunday suicide bombing at a Catholic church in the eastern port city of Makassar. The March 28th attack upon the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart of Jesus injured more than 20 worshippers. Calls in US for criminal investigation into pornographic firm, Pornhub More than 132 sex-trafficking survivors along with some 630 non-governmental organizations are urging the US Congress to initiate a criminal investigation into the firm which owns the online pornographic platform, Pornhub. In the letter addressed to Congress, the numerous signatories accuse the site’s parent company, Mind Geek, of violating federal sex trafficking laws and child protection laws. Nigeria: Catholic lawyers urge President Buhari to convene a security summit Nigeria’s Catholic lawyers are urging the country’s president to host a security summit in order to tackle the recent rise of abductions and attacks upon innocent people by armed gangs across the African country. The National Association of Catholic Lawyers has written to President Muhammadu Buhari denouncing criminal groups operating in the country and urging the nation's police force, armed forces, and other law enforcement agencies, to redouble their efforts to protect the lives of people. Scottish First Minister condemns Rangers supporters for “vile anti-Catholic prejudice” Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has condemned supporters of Rangers Football Club for publicly displaying anti-Catholic behaviour after the Glasgow team were crowned Scottish soccer champions on Sunday, May the 16th. That victory sparked unruly scenes in the city centre of Glasgow which led to over 20 arrests and three police officers being injured. Miss Sturgeon tweeted that such violence, vandalism and vile anti-Catholic prejudice was utterly unacceptable. Church worries in Northern Ireland over proposed “conversion therapy” law Various Christian denominations in Northern Ireland have expressed concern over a proposal, currently being drafted by the province’s government, that would seek to ban so-called “conversion therapy” for homosexuals. The legislation is currently being drawn up by Northern Ireland’s Department for Communities. They're acting upon an instruction from the Northern Irish Assembly whose elected members voted last month to support such legislation in principle. Pope Emeritus Benedict lauds Church in Poland for flourishing priestly vocations Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has lauded the Catholic Church in Poland for its flourishing number of vocations to the sacred priesthood – while, at the same time, lamenting a dirth of such vocations in his native Germany. His Holiness made his comments in a letter addressed to the minor seminary of the Archdiocese of Czestochowa in southern Poland. Catholic Church in France to mark 150th anniversary of Paris Commune uprising The Catholic Church in France is set to pay homage to a bishop and several priests who were martyred during the anti-religious Paris Commune uprising of 1871. The insurrection was led by a group known as the Communards who were inspired by a communist ideology.