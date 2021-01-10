Georgia Senate Results: What Does it Mean for the Pro-Life Movement? As Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff declare victory in Georgia’s Senate races, the Democratic party will control all three governmen… More





As Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff declare victory in Georgia's Senate races, the Democratic party will control all three government branches – we have analysis of what this means for the pro-life movement with Susan B. Anthony List's Marilyn Musgrave and Michelle Ashley.