Clicks1
Georgia Senate Results: What Does it Mean for the Pro-Life Movement? As Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff declare victory in Georgia’s Senate races, the Democratic party will control all three governmen…More
Georgia Senate Results: What Does it Mean for the Pro-Life Movement?
As Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff declare victory in Georgia’s Senate races, the Democratic party will control all three government branches – we have analysis of what this means for the pro-life movement with Susan B. Anthony List’s Marilyn Musgrave and Michelle Ashley. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.
As Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff declare victory in Georgia’s Senate races, the Democratic party will control all three government branches – we have analysis of what this means for the pro-life movement with Susan B. Anthony List’s Marilyn Musgrave and Michelle Ashley. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.