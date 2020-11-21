Clicks63
Coronavirus: Trudeau tells UN conference that pandemic provided "opportunity for a reset"
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared as part of a United Nations video conference on Tuesday where he discussed Canada's planned contribution to helping the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As the global coronavirus pandemic hit, Trudeau said he and other leaders met to discuss the "fundamental gaps and inequities" both within and between our societies. The "pandemic provided an opportunity for a reset," and to "re-imagine economic systems," Trudeau said. The prime minister also said that Canada is committing $440 million towards the COVID-19 global access facility that will help develop and distribute vaccines. $220 will go towards helping low and middle-income countries access vaccines. And "even more" investment will go for humanitarian funding as they're "building back better" towards the 2030 agenda for sustainable development. Trudeau was also asked about the possibility of a contested U.S. election, responding that Canada would not interfere in any way and would prepare for any outcome. However, he added that they would be ready to defend Canadian interests regardless of who won.
I read that he is the son of Castro. Gossip? Yet he is extremely like him in looks-
I read that he is the son of Castro. Gossip? Yet he is extremely like him in looks-
It came to light that one of the Democrat Senators trying to gain election in one of the contested States was revealed to be a clear Communist since he was shown on a video on YOUTUBE attending a talk given by Castro 20 years ago in a Baptist Church in NY. One of the comments below that video made the claim about Trudeau being the son of Castro.
It came to light that one of the Democrat Senators trying to gain election in one of the contested States was revealed to be a clear Communist since he was shown on a video on YOUTUBE attending a talk given by Castro 20 years ago in a Baptist Church in NY. One of the comments below that video made the claim about Trudeau being the son of Castro.