Coronavirus: Trudeau tells UN conference that pandemic provided "opportunity for a reset"

I read that he is the son of Castro. Gossip? Yet he is extremely like him in looks-It's discussed here....It came to light that one of the Democrat Senators trying to gain election in one of the contested States was revealed to be a clear Communist since he was shown on a video on YOUTUBE attending a talk given by Castro 20 years ago in a …

I read that he is the son of Castro. Gossip? Yet he is extremely like him in looks-It's discussed here....It came to light that one of the Democrat Senators trying to gain election in one of the contested States was revealed to be a clear Communist since he was shown on a video on YOUTUBE attending a talk given by Castro 20 years ago in a Baptist Church in NY. One of the comments below that video made the claim about Trudeau being the son of Castro.