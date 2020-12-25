Handel Messiah Stephen Cleobury Academy of Ancient Music The Choir of King’s College Cambridge. George Frideric Handel [Georg Friedrich Händel] Messiah Oratorio composed in 1741, some individual … More

Handel Messiah Stephen Cleobury Academy of Ancient Music The Choir of King’s College Cambridge.



George Frideric Handel [Georg Friedrich Händel]

Messiah Oratorio composed in 1741, some individual movements revised and recomposed between 1742 and 1754.

Première charity concert Dublin April 14th 1742 , from 1750 was established the annual charity performances of Messiah at London's Foundling Hospital, which continued until Handel's death and beyond.

Academy of Ancient Music conducted Stephen Cleobury

The Choir of King's College, Cambridge 2009

Singers: Ailish Tynan, Allan Clayton, Alice Coote, Matthew Rose

Part I: Isaiah's prophecy of salvation, The coming judgment, The prophecy of Christ's birth, The annunciation to the shepherds, Christ's healing and redemption

Sinfony 0:00

Air: Comfort ye, My people 3:52

Air: Ev'ry Valley shall be exalted 6:47

Chorus: And the glory of the Lord 10:08

Air: But who may abide 14:29

Chorus: And He shall purify the sons of Levi 19:00

Air: O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion 22:06

Chorus: "For unto us a Child is born" 33:13

Pifa (Pastoral Symphony) 37:20

Chorus: Glory to God 41:41

Air: Rejoice greatly, o daughter of Zion 43:40

Air: He shall feed his flock 48:44

Chorus: His yoke is easy 54:00

Part II: Christ's Passion, Christ's Death and Resurrection, Christ's Ascension, The beginnings of Gospel preaching, The world's rejection of the Gospel, God's ultimate victory

Chorus: Behold the Lamb of God 56:40

Air: He was despised 59:23

Chorus: Surely he hath borne...Chorus: And with his 1:11:05

Chorus: All we like sheep have gone astray 1:14:41

Chorus: He trusted in God 1:19:10

Air: But thou didst not leave his soul in hell 1:25:22

Chorus: Lift up your heads 1:27:20

Chorus: Let all the Angels 1:32:52

Air: Thou art gone up on high 1:34:24

Chorus: The Lord gave the word 1:37:33

Air: How beautiful are the feet 1:38:40

Chorus: Their sound is gone out 1:41:05

Air: Why do the nations...Let us break their bonds asunder 1:42:38

Air: Thou shalt break them 1:47:30

Chorus: "Hallelujah" 1:49:34

Part III: The promise of eternal life, The Day of Judgment, The final conquest of sin, The acclamation of the Messiah

Air: I know that my Redeemer liveth 1:53:43

Chorus: Since by man came death 1:59:48

Air: The Trumpet shall sound 2:02:27

Duet: O Death 2:11:40

Air: If God be for us 2:16:00

Chorus: Worthy is the Lamb... Blessing and honour 2:21:20

Chorus: Amen 2:24:48



ジョージ・フリデルリック・ヘンデル・メシア

Джордж Фридрих Гендель Мессия

乔治·弗雷德里克·汉德尔·弥赛亚

조지 frideric 헨델 메시아

جورج فريدل هاندل المسيح

משיח ג'ורג 'פרידריק

जॉर्ज फ्राइडरिक हैंडेल मसीहा