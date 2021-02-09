Clicks1.4K
Blessed Anna Katharina Emmerick: DÜLMEN, MÜNSTER & COESFELD.
irapuato on June 19-21, 2015. Venerated B. A.K. Emmerick in Dülmen. Her remarkable visions: It is thought that the most extraordinary gift that Anna Katharina possessed was that of her extraordinary visions, also known as ecstasies. She was given visions of almost the entire life of Jesus, and most of the life of the Blessed Virgin Mary also. These private revelations of Jesus and Mary’s life included the most intimate details and can be considered a complete vision of the Gospel story. The visions of the life of Jesus as witnessed by Anna Katharina are compiled and published in the popular book “The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ” which many view as a true treasure, and her visions of Mary are published under the title “The Life of the Blessed Virgin Mary- From The Visions of Blessed Anna Katharina Emmerick”.
Anne receives the Stigmata
In 1811, Anna Katharina was forced to leave her convent along with all the sisters when King Jerome Bonaparte closed all of the Religious houses during his reign. Four years before the suppression of her convent, Anne made a visit home with her family in Flamske. One day while she was kneeling and praying for hours before the Cross of the Church of Saint Lambert at Coesfeld, Anne Catherine had asked our Lord for a share in His Passion as a sacrifice for the sake of her convent. From that time on, she began experiencing terrible pains in her hands, feet and side, an indication that God had given her the invisible stigmata.
The cathedral of Münster was founded by a missionary named Liudger, who was sent out by Charlemagne in 793 as part of the emperor's comprehensive plan to convert and subdue the Saxons. On March 30, 805, Luidger was consecrated Bishop of Münster in Rome; construction on the first cathedral church began soon after.
The Crucifixion monument outside the cathedral includes: B. A. K. Emmerick, B. August von Galen & B. Maria Euthymia.
The easternmost chapel, the Chapel of St. Ludger (founding bishop of Münster), centers on the tomb of Clemens August Cardinal von Galen, the "Lion of Münster." Beloved for his determined opposition to the Nazi regime, he died in 1946 and was beatified in 2005. A quote from Pope John Paul II is inscribed in brass in the floor; opposite the chapel in the ambulatory is a bust of the cardinal by Edwin Scharff (1951). www.sacred-destinations.com/germany/munster-cathedral
Both the one-volume The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ and the four-volume The Lowly Life and Bitter Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ and His Blessed Mother Together with the Mysteries of the Old Testament online
The cathedral of Münster was founded by a missionary named Liudger, who was sent out by Charlemagne in 793 as part of the emperor's comprehensive plan to convert and subdue the Saxons. On March 30, 805, Luidger was consecrated Bishop of Münster in Rome; construction on the first cathedral church began soon after.
The Crucifixion monument outside the cathedral includes: B. A. K. Emmerick, B. August von Galen & B. Maria Euthymia.
The easternmost chapel, the Chapel of St. Ludger (founding bishop of Münster), centers on the tomb of Clemens August Cardinal von Galen, the "Lion of Münster." Beloved for his determined opposition to the Nazi regime, he died in 1946 and was beatified in 2005. A quote from Pope John Paul II is inscribed in brass in the floor; opposite the chapel in the ambulatory is a bust of the cardinal by Edwin Scharff (1951). www.sacred-destinations.com/germany/munster-cathedral
Both the one-volume The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ and the four-volume The Lowly Life and Bitter Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ and His Blessed Mother Together with the Mysteries of the Old Testament online
Blessed Anna Katharina Emmerick the Saints and the Souls in Purgatory: " 15 Many of the saints would also appear to her, and receive from her hands the garlands of flowers which she had prepared in honour of their festivals. All these favours and visions surprised the child less than if an earthly princess and the lords and ladies of her court had come to visit her. Nor was she, later in …More
Blessed Anna Katharina Emmerick the Saints and the Souls in Purgatory: " 15 Many of the saints would also appear to her, and receive from her hands the garlands of flowers which she had prepared in honour of their festivals. All these favours and visions surprised the child less than if an earthly princess and the lords and ladies of her court had come to visit her. Nor was she, later in life, more surprised at these celestial visits, for her innocence caused her to feel far more at her ease with our Divine Lord, his Blessed Mother and the Saints, than she could ever be with even the most kind and amiable of her earthly companions....
17
She knew when any object was consecrated, and experienced a feeling of disgust and repugnance when in the neighbourhood of old pagan cemeteries, whereas she was attracted to the sacred remains of the saints as steel by the magnet. When relics were shown to her, she knew what saints they had belonged to, and could give not only accounts of the minutest and hitherto unknown particulars of their lives, but also histories of the relics themselves, and of the places where they had been preserved.
During her whole life she had continual intercourse with the souls in purgatory; and all her actions and prayers were offered for the relief of their sufferings. She was frequently called upon to assist them, and even reminded in some miraculous manner, if she chanced to forget them. Often, while yet very young, she used to be awakened out of her sleep by bands of suffering souls, and to follow them on cold winter’s nights with bare feet, the whole length of the Way of the Cross to Coesfeld, though the ground was covered with snow." www.jesus-passion.com/ANNE_CATHERINE_EMMERICH.htm
To visit the Anna Katharina Emmerick Museum, which is only open on Saturdays, 3:30-5:00 p.m.:
Emmerick-Bund e. V.
An der Kreuzkirche 10
D-48249 Dülmen
E-Mail: emmerick-bund@t-online.de
From June 19-21, 2015, we venerated the Blessed Anna Katharina Emmerick in Dülmen, and visited her Museum; venerated the Blessed Clemens August Graf von Galen in Münster; and finally, venerated the Coesfeld Cross a so-called forked cross that is located in the Church of Saint Lambert in Coesfeld.More
From June 19-21, 2015, we venerated the Blessed Anna Katharina Emmerick in Dülmen, and visited her Museum; venerated the Blessed Clemens August Graf von Galen in Münster; and finally, venerated the Coesfeld Cross a so-called forked cross that is located in the Church of Saint Lambert in Coesfeld.