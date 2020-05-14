The Gift of John Paul II

Stephen P. White
THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2020
Note: We’ve all heard it many times. We have nothing to fear from the truth. But the saying is only true for those who believe in, adhere to, the Truth. Others fear the truth because it may get in the way of any number of things that they love more than truth. Steve White threads the needle today between disappointment at some of St. John Paul II’s failings and gratitude for the many other things that he not only did, but did splendidly – including some early action on priestly abuse. These days, some people want simply to condemn him – and anyone else – who has failed in important ways. Others will try to minimize the missteps of figures they want basically to support. At The Catholic Thing we believe we should bring you all the truth. And we even believe that our readers – unlike many on the Internet who only respond to black-and-white judgments – want to take the time to get right what’s true and false, good and bad. But if you’re a regular reader, I’m probably telling you something you already know. If so, you also know why it’s important they we continue these efforts. We’re doing well but, as always, we also need everything from modest to generous donations to make it all work. These are challenging times for you, but also for us. Please. Click the button. Do your part for the future of the Church, the world, and The Catholic Thing. – Robert Royal
Next Monday, May 18, marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Karol Wojtyła. Pope Francis will mark the occasion by celebrating Mass at the saint’s tomb in St. Peter’s Basilica. Other celebrations, many planned long in advance, have been curtailed by the pandemic. Even without the pandemic, however, the centenary might strike some of us as anti-climactic. What happened to the “new springtime for the Church” we were promised?
I am old enough to remember the enthusiasm and vitality of John Paul II’s early pontificate. Here was a man of parts: A mystic who survived the assassin’s bullets, a philosopher-priest who bested the Communists, and a young reformer who returned a semblance of stability to the Church after the tumultuous years following the Second Vatican Council.
Above all, here was a Christian disciple whose confidence and charisma emanated from a source even more attractive than the man himself.
I am also young enough to realize that many Catholics who are my age or younger remember Pope John Paul II in a different way. He was to them – if they have any living memory of him at all – a frail old man, whose physical infirmities may have been evidence of interior sanctity and redemptive suffering. But those infirmities also serve, especially in hindsight, as a kind of metaphor for the state of the Church and the world he left upon his death.
By the time Pope John Paul II died in 2005, the notion of the End of History was, itself, most definitely at an end. History, with a capital “H” was back with a vengeance. And the ecclesial confidence which was one of the hallmarks of the John Paul II Generation had been deeply shaken – and in some cases, shattered – by the abuse crisis of 2002 and the subsequent, slow realization that ecclesial free-for-all of the late 1960s and 1970s had not gone away for good.
St. John Paul II at Lourdes, 1983 (AP)
The release of the Vatican report on Theodore McCarrick – if and when it is released – is likely to bring our attention back to such matters. McCarrick was already a bishop when Karol Wojtyła was elected in 1978, but it was John Paul II who appointed him three times to successively larger and more influential sees. And he gave McCarrick his red hat in 2001.
The Church should not be afraid to take an unflinching look (with all the humility appropriate to those who would judge the past) at what Pope John Paul II got wrong and what he got right. And why.
We know that reports of at least some of McCarrick’s offenses had reached Rome by the time he was made Cardinal. Were those red flags simply ignored, or dismissed as unsubstantiated rumors? Did those reports ever reach the pope, or were they filtered out by those around him who could have done so? These are some of the questions we can only hope the McCarrick report will help to answer.
No answer to these questions is likely to reflect well on John Paul II. Ultimately, the failure to detect, let alone discipline, McCarrick’s perfidy happened during his pontificate, and under the noses (possibly even with the complicity) of those the pope trusted to help him guide the Church.
And again at Lourdes, 2004 (AFP)
John Paul II also deserves some credit, however. Many of the policies we think of as baselines for dealing with abuse were initiated under John Paul II. For example, the implementation of a “zero-tolerance policy,” which was first granted here in the United States in 1994 (and was in force nationally as of 2002) was a drastic step – one that is still not in force universally in the Church today.
And in 2001, the pope made sure that cases involving sexual crimes committed by clergy against minors were reserved exclusively to the jurisdiction of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. That same year, he did something no pope had done before: he publicly apologized on behalf of the Church for clerical sexual abuse.
Taking such steps might seem the obvious course action to us in 2020, but they were significant and even underappreciated changes at the time.
And it is worth remembering, too, that instances of abuse began to fall precipitously in the United States just after John Paul II was elected. Some credit for this goes to John Paul II for the way he reshaped seminary formation, (especially through Pastores Dabo Vobis), his theology of the priesthood, and the kind of priestly fatherhood he modeled personally.
Pope Francis has promised to “follow the path of truth wherever it may lead.” I say those of us who have benefitted so greatly from John Paul II’s accomplishments – and from his intercession now – ought to be equally willing to learn from his failings, too. It would be a pity if we were not so willing. We have nothing to lose and much to gain from the truth.
Next week, I plan to celebrate with gratitude the centenary of my beloved JP2. I will ask his intercession for the Church he loves so well, even as I ponder on two of his more frequent admonitions: “Be not afraid.” And, “The truth will set you free.”
Pope Saint John Paul II, pray for us.
www.thecatholicthing.org/…/the-gift-of-joh…
Clicks365
- Report
Social networks
"A great and saintly pontiff" So the Church affirms. Here he is, reverencing a book that denies the divinity of Christ, May 14, 1999
Ultraviolet lets be careful not to read too much into things. Could it not be said by someone that wants to slam both you and me that we spend a fair amount of our time each day on the internet which is the greatest conduit of pornography the world has ever known? And has thousands of sites that promote satanism. While factually true it is not a fair reflection of either of us.
@Ultraviolet If the Church authoritatively affirms, ought that not be sufficient for the faithful? And that he is canonized, even if he needlessly caused scandal, “if God acquits, can anyone condemn?” Will you then also go after the good thief since God the Savior showed him mercy when he was dying after a life of crime?
Cf. Has the Vatican issued clarification for pictures which appear to show…More
Cf. Has the Vatican issued clarification for pictures which appear to show…More
@Ultraviolet If the Church authoritatively affirms, ought that not be sufficient for the faithful? And that he is canonized, even if he needlessly caused scandal, “if God acquits, can anyone condemn?” Will you then also go after the good thief since God the Savior showed him mercy when he was dying after a life of crime?
Cf. Has the Vatican issued clarification for pictures which appear to show Pope St John Paul II kissing the Qur'an?
Cf. Has the Vatican issued clarification for pictures which appear to show Pope St John Paul II kissing the Qur'an?
Ultravioilet, I agree. It was a horror that he did this - he was following the "spirit of Vatican II" and the errors in Nostra Aetate, specifically. Now that he is on the other side of the veil, don't you know he realizes that this was a "bridge too far?!" He was a good pope and a saintly man. Surely, he is praying for us now - as the errors of this false ecumenism have intensified under …More
Ultravioilet, I agree. It was a horror that he did this - he was following the "spirit of Vatican II" and the errors in Nostra Aetate, specifically. Now that he is on the other side of the veil, don't you know he realizes that this was a "bridge too far?!" He was a good pope and a saintly man. Surely, he is praying for us now - as the errors of this false ecumenism have intensified under Francis - to the point where actual idolatry occurred on the grounds of the Vatican during the amazon synod - and continued today in this so-called day of prayer to false gods, who were honored alongside the One True God!
The internet is a communications medium, frawley. Nothing more. The Quran, however, is a blasphemous pastiche roughly based the Old and New Testaments. The internet can be used to spread any message. The Quran, however, spreads only one and it's an anti-Christian message at that. It's difficult to interpret a man fervently kissing such a book as anything other than reverence for its contents.
…More
…More
The internet is a communications medium, frawley. Nothing more. The Quran, however, is a blasphemous pastiche roughly based the Old and New Testaments. The internet can be used to spread any message. The Quran, however, spreads only one and it's an anti-Christian message at that. It's difficult to interpret a man fervently kissing such a book as anything other than reverence for its contents.
I'm certain if, for example, our current pontiff was photographed meeting with other non-Christian religious leaders and kissing their "holy book", nobody on GTV would make these kinds of charitable excuses for him. ;-)
--
"If the Church authoritatively affirms, ought that not be sufficient for the faithful?" - F M Shyanguya
That's a question better asked of the many Catholics here on GTV and elsewhere who insist Benedict XVI didn't truly resign. The Church has authoritatively affirmed the Papal succession. Even the man such nay-sayers insist is supposedly Pope has affirmed it himself.
You may want to carefully re-read that passage you referenced from the Vatican Council II's "Pastoral Constitution On The Church In The Modern World."
"Respect and love ought to be extended also to those who think or act differently than we do in social, political and even religious matters. "
The passage does NOT say we must respect and love the falsehoods and blasphemies those people teach, nor honour the literature they use to teach them. ;-)
--
"Surely, he is praying for us now - as the errors of this false ecumenism have intensified under Francis."
Let us devoutly hope so, DrMaria. Nor should we forget Benedict XVI's impressive contributions to that false ecumenism. Benedict XVI readily surpassed his saintly predecessor in visits to mosques and synagogues, and even participated in their religious services. o.O
I'm certain if, for example, our current pontiff was photographed meeting with other non-Christian religious leaders and kissing their "holy book", nobody on GTV would make these kinds of charitable excuses for him. ;-)
--
"If the Church authoritatively affirms, ought that not be sufficient for the faithful?" - F M Shyanguya
That's a question better asked of the many Catholics here on GTV and elsewhere who insist Benedict XVI didn't truly resign. The Church has authoritatively affirmed the Papal succession. Even the man such nay-sayers insist is supposedly Pope has affirmed it himself.
You may want to carefully re-read that passage you referenced from the Vatican Council II's "Pastoral Constitution On The Church In The Modern World."
"Respect and love ought to be extended also to those who think or act differently than we do in social, political and even religious matters. "
The passage does NOT say we must respect and love the falsehoods and blasphemies those people teach, nor honour the literature they use to teach them. ;-)
--
"Surely, he is praying for us now - as the errors of this false ecumenism have intensified under Francis."
Let us devoutly hope so, DrMaria. Nor should we forget Benedict XVI's impressive contributions to that false ecumenism. Benedict XVI readily surpassed his saintly predecessor in visits to mosques and synagogues, and even participated in their religious services. o.O
Ultraviolet Are we looking at the same picture? I cannot see his lips so I do not know if he is kissing it or not. How do you know it is a Quran? Fervently? I am not sure how you came to that conclusion with a single still photo. Did he close his eyes or did the photographer catch him during a blink. Was he being given the book or was He giving it to the other man in the photo? Without context …More
Ultraviolet Are we looking at the same picture? I cannot see his lips so I do not know if he is kissing it or not. How do you know it is a Quran? Fervently? I am not sure how you came to that conclusion with a single still photo. Did he close his eyes or did the photographer catch him during a blink. Was he being given the book or was He giving it to the other man in the photo? Without context or asking someone who was present, we may be just speculating. After a career in law enforcement, I have learned that things are not always what they first appear to be and further research is often prudent. Hence my comment of not reading too much into a photo. With regards to the internet you are 100% correct! It is only a communications platform but there are those that could twist that fact to their advantage as in my example.
"Ultraviolet Are we looking at the same picture?"
I believe we are, frawley . The difference is I'm not wearing my commemorative Santo Subido Rose Coloured Glasses. :D
"I cannot see his lips so I do not know if he is kissing it or not. "
Fortunately, the official Associated Press caption for the photo clarifies that he is.
www.apimages.com/…/43de7039367b4ce…
"How do you know it is a …More
I believe we are, frawley . The difference is I'm not wearing my commemorative Santo Subido Rose Coloured Glasses. :D
"I cannot see his lips so I do not know if he is kissing it or not. "
Fortunately, the official Associated Press caption for the photo clarifies that he is.
www.apimages.com/…/43de7039367b4ce…
"How do you know it is a …More
"Ultraviolet Are we looking at the same picture?"
I believe we are, frawley . The difference is I'm not wearing my commemorative Santo Subido Rose Coloured Glasses. :D
"I cannot see his lips so I do not know if he is kissing it or not. "
Fortunately, the official Associated Press caption for the photo clarifies that he is.
www.apimages.com/…/43de7039367b4ce…
"How do you know it is a Quran?"
Several reasons. First, even without the AP's helpful assistance, I can tell by the cover design (and from having seen many Qurans in my time). Not just a re-wording of popular internet meme, either. I spent a portion of my twenties working for an antiquarian book-dealer. Second, the official AP photo caption, Third, we'll confirm the book's subject matter later on.
"Fervently? I am not sure how you came to that conclusion with a single still photo."
By comparing it to photos of JP II in prayer.
"Was he being given the book or was He giving it to the other man in the photo? Without context or asking someone who was present, we may be just speculating."
That's what the internet is for. It does have some uses beyond being (as you rightly called it) "the greatest conduit of pornography the world has ever known"
The Quran was a diplomatic gift.
novusordowatch.org/…/john-paul2-kiss…
"After a career in law enforcement, I have learned that things are not always what they first appear to be and further research is often prudent."
I'm fairly certain if your investigation revealed a photo of the suspect committing the alleged act, you'd have the basis for a case against him.
There's also an eye-witness, a Catholic no less. He was present, confirmed that it was a Quran and the Pope kissed it.
www.traditioninaction.org/…/A055rcKoran.htm
That's enough for the prosecutor's office to start getting out their big yellow legal pads. ;-)
I believe we are, frawley . The difference is I'm not wearing my commemorative Santo Subido Rose Coloured Glasses. :D
"I cannot see his lips so I do not know if he is kissing it or not. "
Fortunately, the official Associated Press caption for the photo clarifies that he is.
www.apimages.com/…/43de7039367b4ce…
"How do you know it is a Quran?"
Several reasons. First, even without the AP's helpful assistance, I can tell by the cover design (and from having seen many Qurans in my time). Not just a re-wording of popular internet meme, either. I spent a portion of my twenties working for an antiquarian book-dealer. Second, the official AP photo caption, Third, we'll confirm the book's subject matter later on.
"Fervently? I am not sure how you came to that conclusion with a single still photo."
By comparing it to photos of JP II in prayer.
"Was he being given the book or was He giving it to the other man in the photo? Without context or asking someone who was present, we may be just speculating."
That's what the internet is for. It does have some uses beyond being (as you rightly called it) "the greatest conduit of pornography the world has ever known"
The Quran was a diplomatic gift.
novusordowatch.org/…/john-paul2-kiss…
"After a career in law enforcement, I have learned that things are not always what they first appear to be and further research is often prudent."
I'm fairly certain if your investigation revealed a photo of the suspect committing the alleged act, you'd have the basis for a case against him.
There's also an eye-witness, a Catholic no less. He was present, confirmed that it was a Quran and the Pope kissed it.
www.traditioninaction.org/…/A055rcKoran.htm
That's enough for the prosecutor's office to start getting out their big yellow legal pads. ;-)
A great and saintly pontiff. We thank him and we thank God for him and also thank his saintly family [cf. Vatican News link in comment below].