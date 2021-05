Holy Rosary Marathon for an end to the Pandemic | Shrine of Jesus the Saviour and Mother, Nigeria. The pain of not being able to say goodbye to our deceased loved ones is one we cannot forget. Let … More

Holy Rosary Marathon for an end to the Pandemic | Shrine of Jesus the Saviour and Mother, Nigeria.The pain of not being able to say goodbye to our deceased loved ones is one we cannot forget. Let us gather for the Holy Rosary and offer intentions for all those who have not been able to say goodbye from the shrine of Jesus the Saviour and Mother, Nigeria. Join us for the recitation of the Holy Rosary from Shrines around the world for the whole month of May with the first Prayer of the Rosary presided over by Pope Francis from Basilica Vaticana. Tune into swprayer.org for the LIVE broadcast from across the globe to pray for the entire world wounded by this pandemic.Kindly subscribe to this official Shalom World YouTube to receive all Papal Live event notifications from the Vatican.Support us: shalomworld.org/donate