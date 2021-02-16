Former President Donald Trump is Acquitted in Second Impeachment Trial Over the Weekend Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump was acquitted in his impeachment trial. Seven Republicans … More





Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump was acquitted in his impeachment trial. Seven Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach, but it was still not enough. The former president thanked the Senators who voted to acquit, saying "They stood for the Constitution." Some of the seven Republican Senators have already been hit with an official censure from their State party, while many others are facing a chorus of criticism from local conservatives. Minority Leader, Senator Mitch McConnell said "There's no question none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day." But in that same breath, he voted to acquit, saying that a private citizen cannot be impeached. After the acquittal, a member of Trump's defense team read a statement from the former president, "We remain one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God. And it's our responsibility to preserve this magnificent inheritance for our children and for generations of Americans to come." Senator Lindsey Graham says the Trump movement is alive and well, and the GOP needs the former president, especially in 2022, to win back both the House and Senate. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.