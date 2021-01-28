AOC shows exactly how bad Joe Biden’s unity ticket is going. Sky News host Paul Murray says everyone knows President Biden is “all about unity,” but rogue congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just … More

AOC shows exactly how bad Joe Biden’s unity ticket is going.



Sky News host Paul Murray says everyone knows President Biden is “all about unity,” but rogue congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just showed exactly how well that is going.



New York Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez told CNN the Republican Party has been infiltrated by white supremacists.



“There are legitimate white supremacists that sit at the heart and at the core of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives,” she said.