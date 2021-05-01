Shrines Participate in Rosary Marathon, to Pray for an End to the Pandemic | EWTN News Nightly Pope Francis is set to kick off an initiative to pray for the end of the coronavirus pandemic. A rosary … More





Pope Francis is set to kick off an initiative to pray for the end of the coronavirus pandemic. A rosary marathon will begin on Saturday at the Gregorian Chapel in St. Peter's Basilica. The prayers will continue once a day, every day of May, from Marian shrines around the world. Pope Francis will also bless rosaries to be sent to the thirty participating shrines. Official of the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization, Fr. Martin Esguerra, tells us about this initiative and why it is being done now. He shares which shrines are participating and if there is a way for the faithful to follow along. Fr. Martin explains why he believes Pope Francis chose our Lady as the intercessor to end the pandemic. He discusses whether he thinks this rosary marathon will continue even after the pandemic is over. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Shrines Participate in Rosary Marathon, to Pray for an End to the Pandemic | EWTN News NightlyPope Francis is set to kick off an initiative to pray for the end of the coronavirus pandemic. A rosary marathon will begin on Saturday at the Gregorian Chapel in St. Peter's Basilica. The prayers will continue once a day, every day of May, from Marian shrines around the world. Pope Francis will also bless rosaries to be sent to the thirty participating shrines. Official of the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization, Fr. Martin Esguerra, tells us about this initiative and why it is being done now. He shares which shrines are participating and if there is a way for the faithful to follow along. Fr. Martin explains why he believes Pope Francis chose our Lady as the intercessor to end the pandemic. He discusses whether he thinks this rosary marathon will continue even after the pandemic is over. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly