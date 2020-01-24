Clicks65
Warning or Illumination? Lent of 2020?
Warning or Illumination? Lent of 2020? houseofmaryomd.org The promised event is prophesied under two titles by Catholics since the 1580s. We examine the texts to see how it is described and to …More
Warning or Illumination? Lent of 2020?
houseofmaryomd.org
The promised event is prophesied under two titles by Catholics since the 1580s. We examine the texts to see how it is described and to discover whether it could happen very soon, as early as February 2020.
houseofmaryomd.org
The promised event is prophesied under two titles by Catholics since the 1580s. We examine the texts to see how it is described and to discover whether it could happen very soon, as early as February 2020.