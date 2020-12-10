Clicks2
World Over - 2020-12-10 - Bill McGurn with Raymond Arroyo
BILL MCGURN, columnist for The Wall Street Journal discusses the jailing of Chinese Catholic dissident and activist Jimmy Lai by the communist Chinese government.
