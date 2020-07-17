Remembering the Martyrs of Compiegne

“Courage, my sister, the yoke of a Carmelite is necessarily very light or very heavy in proportion as one’s courage bears it or one’s cowardice drags it.” (St. Teresa of St. Augustine, Martyr of … More

“Courage, my sister, the yoke of a Carmelite is necessarily very light or very heavy in proportion as one’s courage bears it or one’s cowardice drags it.” (St. Teresa of St. Augustine, Martyr of Compiegne)