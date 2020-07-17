Clicks73
Remembering the Martyrs of Compiegne
"Courage, my sister, the yoke of a Carmelite is necessarily very light or very heavy in proportion as one's courage bears it or one's cowardice drags it." (St. Teresa of St. Augustine, Martyr of Compiegne)
“Courage, my sister, the yoke of a Carmelite is necessarily very light or very heavy in proportion as one’s courage bears it or one’s cowardice drags it.” (St. Teresa of St. Augustine, Martyr of Compiegne)
St John Houghton, English martyr, told his community of Carthusians that they faced the alternative between apostasy and martyrdom:
"Let us die together in our integrity".
These times are upon us
Pope St. Pius V said, “All the evil in the world is due to lukewarm Catholics.”
