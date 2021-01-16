Vaticano - 2021-01-16 - Vaccination at the Vatican & Synodality in the Church Pope Francis calls for fair distribution of COVID vaccines; Meet Eduard Habsburg, author of a new children’s book about … More

Vaticano - 2021-01-16 - Vaccination at the Vatican & Synodality in the Church



Pope Francis calls for fair distribution of COVID vaccines; Meet Eduard Habsburg, author of a new children’s book about Dubbie, the double-headed eagle; Cardinal Mario Grech leads the Church towards the 2022 Synod of Bishops on the topic of Synodality.