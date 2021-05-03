The Harrowing of Hell The Church describes Christ’s descent to the underworld…to the Limbo of the Fathers…as the harrowing of hell. That is the holy raiding of hell…the despoiling of hell. And Our … More





The Church describes Christ’s descent to the underworld…to the Limbo of the Fathers…as the harrowing of hell. That is the holy raiding of hell…the despoiling of hell. And Our Lord put an immeasurable fear into the devil, his demons, and the damned as they sought to hide from Christ’s Omnipotent Majesty. In short, then, Christ came to conquer hell, not to experience it. Let me repeat that…Christ came to conquer hell, not to experience it. Christ freed individuals from the Limbo of the Fathers. Christ did not suffer hell and its pains in any way. Christ was dashing the gates of Hell, proclaiming His victory, and delivering the righteous ones of the Old Testament! On the other hand, there is a most dangerous and novel idea gaining popularity in Catholic circles over the past few decades. It holds that Christ descended into Hell, not as a Champion announcing his victory over Satan, sin, and death, but rather that Christ descended into the realm of Satan as a sentenced man and was filled with despair like all the damned. As usual, the culprit of this modern error is the so called “New Theology” of men like Fr. Hans Urs Von Bathalsar. Balthasar wrongly taught that Our Lord Jesus was “crushed” in Hell, and that He suffered as an object of the Father’s wrath. Balthasar, who sounds more Calvinist than Catholic, goes so far as to say that God the Father cursed and banished Christ. For Balthasar, Christ suffered in hell’s flames and experienced complete despair just like the damned. Balthasar sees the Descent as a continuation and intensification of Christ’s Passion. Christ suffers the second death, in other words, in order to expiate the penalty due to all of mankind’s sins. And could we not add that Balthasar felt that perhaps this would save all men from the fires in hell. Dare we hope that all men are saved due to Christ being damned? What blasphemy!



