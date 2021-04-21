Saint of the Day – 21 April – Saint Román Adame Rosales (1859-1927) Priest and Martyr Saint of the Day – 21 April – Saint Román Adame Rosales (1859-1927) Priest and Martyr of the Cristero War, St … More

Saint of the Day – 21 April – Saint Román Adame Rosales (1859-1927) Priest and Martyr of the Cristero War, St Roman had a great devotion to the Blessed Sacrament and the Blessed Virgin, Founder of the association of the “ Daughters of Mary and Nocturnal Adoration,” Apostle of Catechesis and of the poor and the sick, spiritual guide, founder of many schools and Chapels – born on 27 February 1859 at Teocaltiche, Jalisco, Mexico and died by shooting by a firing squad on 21 April 1927 in a cemetery near Yahualican, Jalisco, Mexico.