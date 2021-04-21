Clicks4
Saint of the Day – 21 April – Saint Román Adame Rosales (1859-1927) Priest and Martyr of the Cristero War, St Roman had a great devotion to the Blessed Sacrament and the Blessed Virgin, Founder of the association of the “Daughters of Mary and Nocturnal Adoration,” Apostle of Catechesis and of the poor and the sick, spiritual guide, founder of many schools and Chapels – born on 27 February 1859 at Teocaltiche, Jalisco, Mexico and died by shooting by a firing squad on 21 April 1927 in a cemetery near Yahualican, Jalisco, Mexico.
