Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
27
DefendTruth
41 minutes ago
- asymptomatic transmission is not a thing - duh! - Fauci, WHO and all the science agrees - bona fide So WHY the lockdown of asymptomatic mass majority? Why destroy our society for nothing?
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up