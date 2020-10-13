SAINT Christopher Columbus? The Roots of Christophobia in America

In this Sunday Sermons from South Saint Paul, Father gives us a brief bio of Christopher Columbus--the brilliant Christian navigator that many historians agree lived the virtuous life of a saint. … More

In this Sunday Sermons from South Saint Paul, Father gives us a brief bio of Christopher Columbus--the brilliant Christian navigator that many historians agree lived the virtuous life of a saint. For our grandfathers and their fathers before them, Columbus was a hero well deserving of a national holiday. Now he's condemned as a racist pig by the most ignorant generation in history. Why? Why do so many liberal pundits and their stooges in the mainstream media spit on the memory of Christopher Columbus? Because they hate Christianity, they hate Christians and they hate Christ Himself. By the way, President Trump just made it official: October 12 is "Columbus Day". Here's what he said: "I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim October 12, 2020, as Columbus Day. I call upon the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities. I also direct that the flag of the United States be displayed on all public buildings on the appointed day in honor of our diverse history and all who have contributed to shaping this Nation. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this ninth day of October, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth." Support The Remnant Foundation with a tax-deductible donation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home Like, Comment, and Subscribe to our YouTube channel! Shop REMNANT MERCH: shop.remnantnewspaper.com Subscribe to the REMNANT NEWSPAPER: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt @Michael_J_Matt @remnantnews Follow Michael Matt on Parler: parler.com/profile/MichaelMatt/posts Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: facebook.com/michael.matt.733