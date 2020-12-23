Clicks2
"O Emmanuel, our king and our lawgiver, the hope of the nations and their Saviour: Come and save us, O Lord our God." – Magnificat antiphon for 23 December. Stained glass window from Saint Peter & Saint Paul church in Shoreham.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
