O Emmanuel

"O Emmanuel, our king and our lawgiver, the hope of the nations and their Saviour: Come and save us, O Lord our God." – Magnificat antiphon for 23 December. Stained glass window from Saint Peter & Saint Paul church in Shoreham.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
