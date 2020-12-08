Clicks25
Dec. 8, 2020: Immaculate Conception Miracle. Francis Says Catholic Things.
Bergoglio Denying Immaculate Conception: “Mary Not Born A Saint”
Bergoglio Suggests Mary Did Not Intend to Be ‘Ever Virgin’
One more comment from la verdad prevalece
This is how Bergoglio spread the modernist heresy. The Bible says that they appear godly but with their works they deny faith. That is why they are called wolves in sheep's clothing.
Pope Leo XIII: "There can be nothing more dangerous than those heretics who admit nearly the whole cycle of doctrine, and yet by one word, as with a drop of poison, infect the real and simple faith taught by our Lord and handed down by Apostolic tradition." -Auctor Tract, de Fide Orthodoxa contra Arianos.
Pope Leo XIII: "There can be nothing more dangerous than those heretics who admit nearly the whole cycle of doctrine, and yet by one word, as with a drop of poison, infect the real and simple faith taught by our Lord and handed down by Apostolic tradition." -Auctor Tract, de Fide Orthodoxa contra Arianos.