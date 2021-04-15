The 'Meat' of The Middle Coming ...

THE MIDDLE COMING



Some readers may find it strange to hear the term “middle coming” since, in classical language, we refer to the birth of Christ as the “first” coming and His return at the end of time as the “second” coming. [2]

Dear Holy Father… He is Coming, the dawn that breaks, that light that comes before the sun itself rises. They are part of the same event— sunrise —and are intrinsically related, yet distinct events. This is why the Church Fathers taught that the "day of the Lord" is not a 24 hour period, rather:

…this day of ours, which is bounded by the rising and the setting of the sun, is a representation of that great day to which the circuit of a thousand years affixes its limits.

And again,

Behold, the Day of the Lord shall be a thousand years.

They are speaking of that period, after the death of the “beast and false prophet”, [3] but before the final uprising against the Church through “Gog and Magog” (those nations that definitively reject the Gospel). [4] It is that period that St. John referred symbolically to as a “thousand years” when Satan will be chained in the abyss.

It implies a period of time, the duration of which is unknown to men…

The Church at that time, purified in part by the persecution of the “lawless one”, will experience a New and Divine Holiness through the outpouring of the Holy Spirit. It will bring the Church to the height of her royal priesthood, which is the pinnacle of the Day of the Lord.

The Church, which comprises the elect, is fittingly styled daybreak or dawn… It will be fully day for her when she shines with the perfect brilliance of interior light.

St. Cyril delineates this “middle coming” of Christ when He will reign in His saints. He refers to it in the linear sense as a “second” coming.

We do not preach only one coming of Christ, but a second as well, much more glorious than the first. The first coming was marked by patience; the second will bring the crown of a divine kingdom.

Our Lord himself, after speaking of the signs of the times, spoke of this coming of the “Kingdom”:

This “crown of a divine kingdom” is the completion of the work of redempti

on in the Body of Christ—her “last stage” of sanctification—when the Divine Will will reign in the Church “ on earth as it is in Heaven” — the Kingdom of the Divine Will:

Have you seen what living in My Will is?… It is to enjoy, while remaining on earth, all the Divine qualities… It is the Sanctity not yet known, and which I will make known, which will set in place the last ornament, the most beautiful and most brilliant among all the other sanctities, and that will be the crown and completion of all other sanctities.

It will be the kind of union Adam enjoyed with God before the fall, and which was known by Our Lady, whom Pope Benedict XIV called “the image of the Church to come.” [5] Thus, the Sanctity of sanctities is accomplished through the intervention of this “Woman clothed in the sun” and the outpouring of the Holy Spirit to, in effect, “birth” Jesus fully within the Church. This is why Our Lady is also known as “the dawn”, she who is “clothed in the sun”, thereby heralding “the Sun’s” coming. St. Cyril continues…

There is a birth from God before the ages, and a birth from a virgin at the fullness of time . There is a hidden coming , like that of rain on fleece, and a coming before all eyes , still in the future [when] he will come again in glory to judge the living and the dead.

This “hidden coming” is what the Early Church Fathers understood as the inauguration of Christ’s reign in a new modality. Just as Pentecost catapulted the budding early Church into a new plane of divine operation, so too, this “new Pentecost” will likewise transfigure the Church.

We do confess that a kingdom is promised to us upon the earth, although before heaven, only in another state of existence…

This is confirmed in magisterial statements such as that of a theological commission of 1952 that produced The Teaching of the Catholic Church . [6]

If before that final end there is to be a period, more or less prolonged, of triumphant sanctity , such a result will be brought about not by the apparition of the person of Christ in Majesty but by the operation of those powers of sanctification which are now at work, the Holy Ghost and the Sacraments of the Church.

THE SABBATH REST



Jesus often taught that “the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” [7] Moreover, He taught us to pray, “Thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in Heaven.” Thus, St. Bernard sheds more light on this hidden coming.

In case someone should think that what we say about this middle coming is sheer invention, listen to what our Lord himself says: If anyone loves me, he will keep my word, and my Father will love him, and we will come to him.

The “kingdom of God” then, is intrinsically tied to the “will of God.” As Pope Benedict said,

…we recognize that “heaven” is where the will of God is done, and that “earth” becomes “heaven”—i.e., the place of the presence of love, of goodness, of truth and of divine beauty—only if on earth the will of God is done.

On the one hand, we can observe the coming of Christ throughout the Church’s 2000 year history, most especially in His saints and in the renewals that their particular fiats brought. However, the middle coming we are referring to here is an ushering in of the “age of the Spirit”, an era in which, corporately as a Body, the Church will live in

the Divine Will “on earth as it is in heaven” [8] . It will be as close to Heaven as the Church will get, without the beatific vision.

It is a union of the same nature as that of the union of heaven, except that in paradise the veil which conceals the Divinity disappears…

And thus, in such union, the Church Fathers foresaw that this era would also be “a rest” when the People of God, having labored six days (ie. “six thousand years”) will rest on the seventh day, a kind of “sabbath” for the Church.

Because this [middle] coming lies between the other two, it is like a road on which we travel from the first coming to the last. In the first, Christ was our redemption; in the last, he will appear as our life; in this middle coming, he is our rest and consolation .…. In his first coming Our Lord came in our flesh and in our weakness; in this middle coming he comes in spirit and power; in the final coming he will be seen in glory and majesty…

Bernard’s theology is consonant with the Early Church Fathers who foretold that this rest would come after the death of the “lawless one” ushering in…

…the times of the kingdom, that is, the rest, the hallowed seventh day… These are to take place in the times of the kingdom, that is, upon the seventh day… the true Sabbath of the righteous.

…when His Son will come and destroy the time of the lawless one and judge the godless, and change the sun and the moon and the stars—then He shall indeed rest on the seventh day… after giving rest to all things, I will make the beginning of the eighth day, that is, the beginning of another world.