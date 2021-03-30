The Paschal Triduum and the History Behind it | EWTN News Nightly With Palm Sunday starting off Holy Week, Dean and Acting President of the Dominican House of Studies, Fr. Thomas Petri joins to give … More





With Palm Sunday starting off Holy Week, Dean and Acting President of the Dominican House of Studies, Fr. Thomas Petri joins to give us a preview of what to expect during the most important week of the Church calendar. Fr. Thomas explains why the date of Easter changes, especially when Christmas is the same date every year. He shares when exactly Lent ends. The dean of the Dominican House of Studies discusses what the Paschal Triduum is and what the history behind it is. He tells us what the important parts are and what some of his favorite parts are of the services starting with Holy Thursday, then Good Friday and Easter. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: The Paschal Triduum and the History Behind it | EWTN News NightlyWith Palm Sunday starting off Holy Week, Dean and Acting President of the Dominican House of Studies, Fr. Thomas Petri joins to give us a preview of what to expect during the most important week of the Church calendar. Fr. Thomas explains why the date of Easter changes, especially when Christmas is the same date every year. He shares when exactly Lent ends. The dean of the Dominican House of Studies discusses what the Paschal Triduum is and what the history behind it is. He tells us what the important parts are and what some of his favorite parts are of the services starting with Holy Thursday, then Good Friday and Easter. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly