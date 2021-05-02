Covid cases surge in Chile despite high vaccine uptake. Vaccines alone aren't enough to bring the pandemic under control, scientists have warned -something Chile has found out, the hard way. (… More





Earlier this year the country appeared to be making huge strides - with one of the world's most ambitious and successful vaccination schemes.



But since then they've battled a second wave of coronavirus after opening up too soon and being hit with more infectious variants.



Our Latin America correspondent Guillermo Galdos reports.

