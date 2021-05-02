Clicks3
Covid cases surge in Chile despite high vaccine uptake. Vaccines alone aren't enough to bring the pandemic under control, scientists have warned -something Chile has found out, the hard way. (…More
Covid cases surge in Chile despite high vaccine uptake.
Vaccines alone aren't enough to bring the pandemic under control, scientists have warned -something Chile has found out, the hard way. (Subscribe: youtube.com/channel/UCTrQ7HXWRRxr7OsOtodr2_w)
Earlier this year the country appeared to be making huge strides - with one of the world's most ambitious and successful vaccination schemes.
But since then they've battled a second wave of coronavirus after opening up too soon and being hit with more infectious variants.
Our Latin America correspondent Guillermo Galdos reports.
-----------------------
Follow us on Instagram - instagram.com/Channel4News
Vaccines alone aren't enough to bring the pandemic under control, scientists have warned -something Chile has found out, the hard way. (Subscribe: youtube.com/channel/UCTrQ7HXWRRxr7OsOtodr2_w)
Earlier this year the country appeared to be making huge strides - with one of the world's most ambitious and successful vaccination schemes.
But since then they've battled a second wave of coronavirus after opening up too soon and being hit with more infectious variants.
Our Latin America correspondent Guillermo Galdos reports.
-----------------------
Follow us on Instagram - instagram.com/Channel4News