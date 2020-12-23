Clicks2
Morning Glory 12/22/20 – A late Reflection on Advent Tuesday on Morning Glory, The #Pope’s statement on the #economy and a late reflection on #Advent. Email us at MorningGlory@EWTN.com or …More
Morning Glory 12/22/20 – A late Reflection on Advent
Tuesday on Morning Glory, The #Pope’s statement on the #economy and a late reflection on #Advent. Email us at MorningGlory@EWTN.com or Text the letters ‘EWTN’ to 55000, wait for a response and then tell us your first name, how you are listening, and your comment. #Catholicism #Christianity #MotherAngelica #Church #Bible #Christmas
Tuesday on Morning Glory, The #Pope’s statement on the #economy and a late reflection on #Advent. Email us at MorningGlory@EWTN.com or Text the letters ‘EWTN’ to 55000, wait for a response and then tell us your first name, how you are listening, and your comment. #Catholicism #Christianity #MotherAngelica #Church #Bible #Christmas