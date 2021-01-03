Clicks16
Our Lady's Activity - May 04 - Homily - Fr Ignatius Fr Ignatius gives the homily at Bloomington, IN on May 04, our Spring Marian Day 2019 on how Mary is active in the spiritual lives of people. …More
Fr Ignatius gives the homily at Bloomington, IN on May 04, our Spring Marian Day 2019 on how Mary is active in the spiritual lives of people. Father lists some of these starting from the apostles to the knights of the round table of St. Maximilian Kolbe who are not known about but in their humility save many souls. Mary in her even greater humility and zeal cooperates in the salvation of everyone saved in history. Ave Maria! Mass: Saturday 2nd Week of Easter - Wkdy Readings: 1st: act 6:1-7 Resp: psa 33:1-2, 4-5, 18-19 0 Gsp: joh 6:16-21 More on the Readings: airmaria.com/…plr/litrgyexplr.php?ms_ID=1701
youtube.com/watch?v=RiVYD8LNUSg
youtube.com/watch?v=RiVYD8LNUSg