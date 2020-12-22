Community is ‘working hard’ amid COVID cluster: Northern Beaches Mayor. Northern Beaches Mayor Michael Regan says the community is working hard to “do the heavy lifting” and small the number of … More

Northern Beaches Mayor Michael Regan says the community is working hard to “do the heavy lifting” and small the number of COVID-19 cases which emerged on Tuesday was “really good”.



New South Wales recorded 8 new cases on Tuesday, with 7 linked to the Avalon cluster in the Northern Beaches.



“Today’s number was very very good,” Mr Regan told Sky News host Catherine McGregor.



“We’re taking the advice obviously and we’re cautious, but we’re optimistic.”