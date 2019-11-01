1 November 2019 Catholic Mass Daily Bible Reading

Book of Revelation

I, John, saw another angel come up from the East, holding the seal of the living God. He cried out in a loud voice to the four angels who were given power to damage the land and the sea,"Do not damage the land or the sea or the trees until we put the seal on the foreheads of the servants of our God."I heard the number of those who had been marked with the seal, one hundred and forty-four thousand marked from every tribe of the Israelites:After this I had a vision of a great multitude, which no one could count, from every nation, race, people, and tongue. They stood before the throne and before the Lamb, wearing white robes and holding palm branches in their hands.They cried out in a loud voice: "Salvation comes from our God, who is seated on the throne, and from the Lamb."All the angels stood around the throne and around the elders and the four living creatures. They prostrated themselves before the throne, worshiped God,and exclaimed: "Amen. Blessing and glory, wisdom and thanksgiving, honor, power, and might be to our God forever and ever. Amen."Then one of the elders spoke up and said to me, "Who are these wearing white robes, and where did they come from?"I said to him, "My lord, you are the one who knows." He said to me, "These are the ones who have survived the time of great distress; they have washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb."The LORD's are the earth and its fullness;the world and those who dwell in it.For he founded it upon the seasand established it upon the rivers.Who can ascend the mountain of the LORD?or who may stand in his holy place?One whose hands are sinless, whose heart is clean,who desires not what is vain.He shall receive a blessing from the LORD,a reward from God his savior.Such is the race that seeks for him,that seeks the face of the God of Jacob.Beloved: See what love the Father has bestowed on us that we may be called the children of God. Yet so we are. The reason the world does not know us is that it did not know him.Beloved, we are God's children now; what we shall be has not yet been revealed. We do know that when it is revealed we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is.Everyone who has this hope based on him makes himself pure, as he is pure.