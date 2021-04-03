14th Station - Jesus is Laid in the Tomb "Consider how the disciples carried the body of Jesus to bury it, accompanied by His holy Mother, who arranged it in the sepulchre with her own hands. They … More

"Consider how the disciples carried the body of Jesus to bury it, accompanied by His holy Mother, who arranged it in the sepulchre with her own hands. They then closed the tomb, and all withdrew. Oh, my buried Jesus, I kiss the stone that encloses Thee. But Thou didst rise again the third day. I beseech Thee, by Thy resurrection, make me rise glorious with Thee at the last day, to be always united with Thee in heaven, to praise Thee and love Thee forever. I love Thee, and I repent of ever having offended Thee. Never permit me to offend Thee again. Grant that I may love Thee always; and then do with me what Thou wilt." – Reflection by St Alphonsus Liguori. Mosaic from the church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. During Passiontide, I am posting one Station of the Cross a day, each taken from a different location around the world.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr