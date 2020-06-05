Spanish Bishop Accuses Holy Scripture of Being "Pagan"

There is nothing "more pagan and anti-Christian" than to consider the coronavirus as God's punishment, Girona Bishop Francisco Pardo, 73, Spain, wrote in a May 31 pastoral letter.
One wonders from where Pardo knows this. Among other biblical books, the Revelation of Saint John explains in great detail how manyfold God's punishment comes upon mankind.
By calling this biblical book "pagan" and "anti-Christian", Pardo fights his own shadow and the shadow of a secularised Novus-Ordo-Church which has descended into ungodliness.
Right is right, even if nobody does it. Wrong is wrong, even if everybody is wrong about it.