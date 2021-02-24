February 25th - The feast of Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil - The Saint of the Day MountanviewBlakestownParish Today, February 25th, we celebrate the feast of *Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil. Mariam Vattal… More

Today, February 25th, we celebrate the feast of *Blessed Rani Maria Vattalil. Mariam Vattalil was born in Kerala on 29 January 1954. Even at a young age, she regularly attended the Holy Mass and took part in the popular devotions. Mariam joined the Franciscan Clarist Congregation at Kidangoor following the completion of her secondary schooling and assumed the religious name of "Rani Maria '' upon joining and entering their novitiate. Hearing the experiences of missionaries, her missionary zeal inflamed .She used to repeat: “I too want to go to North India, to serve the poor and die for them”.