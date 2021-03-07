This Is The First 10 Weeks Of Human Life On day one, a baby's DNA, gender, ethnicity, hair color, and eye color are determined. The issue of when life begins is no longer up for debate. Science has … More

This Is The First 10 Weeks Of Human Life



On day one, a baby's DNA, gender, ethnicity, hair color, and eye color are determined. The issue of when life begins is no longer up for debate. Science has proven that life begins at fertilization. This is human development in the first ten weeks of life.