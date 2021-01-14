World Over - 2021-01-14 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo SOHRAB AHMARI, op-ed editor for The New York Post, and CHAD PECKNOLD, columnist for First Things and professor of theology at Catholic … More

SOHRAB AHMARI, op-ed editor for The New York Post, and CHAD PECKNOLD, columnist for First Things and professor of theology at Catholic University of America, discuss what is needed for social and political healing in the wake of last week's rioting at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. GARY KRUPP, founder of Pave the Way Foundation, discusses last week's Washington rioting and whether the numerous comparisons by some in the media to Nazi Germany are apt, or irresponsible. FR. TAD PACHOLCZYK, Ph.D, neuroscientist & director of education at the National Catholic Bioethics Center discusses the ethical profiles of the newly released COVID19 vaccines.