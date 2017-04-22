Mary and Divine Mercy and Fatima April 22 2017 - Fr. Chris Alar, MIC. Fr. Chris Alar, MIC Talks on Mary and Divine Mercy and Fatima April 22 2017 at the Divine Mercy Weekend Conference at the Nationa… More





Fr. Chris Alar, MIC Talks on Mary and Divine Mercy and Fatima April 22 2017 at the Divine Mercy Weekend Conference at the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Mary and Divine Mercy and Fatima April 22 2017 - Fr. Chris Alar, MIC.Fr. Chris Alar, MIC Talks on Mary and Divine Mercy and Fatima April 22 2017 at the Divine Mercy Weekend Conference at the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy Stockbridge, Massachusetts. thedivinemercy.org