These People Have Noticed Something

Our answer: Thank you for your kind words and thank you for the fact that Gloria.tv is not a one-way street. We make Gloria.tv, but you, our donors, make it possible!

Many things could be said about Gloria.tv. Today, we want to share feedbacks sent to us by our users during the Corona-Lockdown:„Sometimes I am glad about every day that has passed because the news about Church and world take away the joy from my life. Gloria.tv is a ray of hope. I thank you for your very meritorious work. This is not self-evident ❤.“”“Our time is in every way overwhelming and depressing, in my diocese and even more in the Vatican. Everything is collapsing. Gloria.tv is my lifeline during these days of doom.”“I check out Gloria.tv several times a day. It helps my mental hygiene. Absolutely superb! Thank you so much.”“In these days, there is something apocalyptic in the air, things are moving quickly. End of an era? In the midst of all of this, you are a solid rock.”If you can support us during this summer, we will be grateful:to donate with credit card or paypal via Kindful click here use a bank transfer to the account:IBAN AT67 6000 0102 1003 6488BIC BAWAATWW