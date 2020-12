Arch. Wenski allows himself to be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine that was tested on the kidney cells of a baby girl murdered through abortion in the 1970's. If she'd lived she … More

Arch. Wenski allows himself to be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine that was tested on the kidney cells of a baby girl murdered through abortion in the 1970's. If she'd lived she would now be around 45 but she was not allowed to benefit from her own organs