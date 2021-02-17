Ash Wednesday May Look Different this Year Amid the COVID Pandemic | EWTN News Nightly Lent starts tomorrow with Ash Wednesday. The COVID-19 pandemic has created some changes this year. Though … More





Lent starts tomorrow with Ash Wednesday. The COVID-19 pandemic has created some changes this year. Though the faithful will still be able to receive ashes, it may look a bit different. Following guidance from Rome, procedures have been put in place to keep people safe. Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City says, in the US this year, you may be receiving ashes the European way. Along with sprinkling, some churches may use an instrument to administer ashes. Father Stephen Pulls in the Archdiocese of Detroit says there is historical precedent within the Church. "An instrument can be used. There are times in the churches history, especially around the plague, the great plague in Europe, when an instrument was used to confer the sacrament, and so that can be used as well to confer ashes on Ash Wednesday." Following COVID-19 restrictions in California, Father Patrick Mulhakey in the Diocese of San Diego says parishioners are happy to have indoor worship again, and they are grateful to receive ashes. Though the method of Ash Wednesday may look different, the message remains the same. Correspondent, Mark Irons reports.