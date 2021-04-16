Churches in Northern Ireland urge peace and reconciliation after Belfast unrest | SW NEWS | 233 After the recent unrest in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the Christian Churches have urged leaders in … More

After the recent unrest in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the Christian Churches have urged leaders in Belfast, Dublin and London to make a joint commitment to protect the Good Friday agreement in order to ensure peace and stability in the region. The ten days of clashes in the capital were triggered by the decision of the police not to prosecute several Sinn Fein lawmakers for flouting coronavirus restrictions to take part in the funeral of a former member of the Irish Republican Army (IRA). Biden administration comes under fire for distribution of abortion pill through mail In the US, the administration of President Joe Biden has been criticised by pro-life supporters for permitting the distribution of the abortion pill through mail during the coronavirus pandemic. Jeanne Mancini, President of the prominent pro-life organisation March for Life, said that the administration is prioritising abortion over the safety of women, adding that permitting “unsupervised chemical abortion through telemedicine without requiring timely access to medical care puts women in grave danger Pope hails extraordinary role played by St Teresa of Avila The Church is commemorating the golden jubilee of the declaration of St Teresa of Avila, the co-founder of the Order of Discalced Carmelites, as a Doctor of the Church. On this occasion, the Holy Father Pope Francis has written to Archbishop Gil Tamayo of Ávila, Spain, saying the saint reveals the extraordinary role played by women in the Church and society. Church, rights groups decry extrajudicial killings in Philippines Meanwhile, in the Philippines, there are growing concerns regarding human rights violations. During a recent meeting of various associations working for the defense of human rights, a Camillian priest Fr Aris Miranda said Catholic communities are appalled by the numerous extrajudicial killings by government forces and the “stigmatising of the prevailing culture of impunity”. Several indigenous leaders, lawyers and activists have been killed by the police after being branded as "communist rebels". Scottish bishops urge faithful to consider core issues while casting vote As Scotland prepares for Parliament elections, which will take place on May 6, the Scottish Catholic bishops have appealed to the public to put “human life and the inviolable dignity of the human person at the centre of political discourse.” In their pastoral letter issued on April 11, the bishops said the faithful should consider core issues such as protecting life from the moment of conception to natural death and the importance of the institution of family and work. Accusations of Islamization gains momentum in Nigeria after judicial appointments In Nigeria where Christians are facing persecution from Islamist militants, a prominent association of Christians has accused President Muhammed Buhari of Islamising key positions in the government and judiciary. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has come out with the accusations following the recent appointment of judges to the Court of Appeals. Federal court lifts injunction on Ohio’s Down Syndrome Non-Discrimination Act In a move which will be hailed by pro-life supporters, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in the US has upheld Ohio state’s legislation banning abortion of babies with down syndrome. It ruled to lift an injunction on the Down Syndrome Non-Discrimination Act of 2017.