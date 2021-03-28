These men are not Catholics, and these sodomites are not priests! These wretched souls belong to the Novus Ordo which is a Masonic-Modernist sect masquerading as the Catholic Church. The Novus Ordo is made up of modernist heretics that were already condemned by Pope St. Pius X, the Council of Trent, Pope St. Pius V and 2,000 years of Dogma and Tradition. Flee from the new mass and these wolves … More

These men are not Catholics, and these sodomites are not priests! These wretched souls belong to the Novus Ordo which is a Masonic-Modernist sect masquerading as the Catholic Church. The Novus Ordo is made up of modernist heretics that were already condemned by Pope St. Pius X, the Council of Trent, Pope St. Pius V and 2,000 years of Dogma and Tradition. Flee from the new mass and these wolves in sheep's clothing! Reject Vatican II and the new mass in its entirety if you wish to be counted among the few who are saved!