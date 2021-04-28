Italian lay missionary killed in Peru | SW NEWS | 242 An Italian lay missionary has been killed in Chimbote, Peru where she was serving minors and poor women. Fifty-year-old Nadia De Munari was … More

An Italian lay missionary has been killed in Chimbote, Peru where she was serving minors and poor women. Fifty-year-old Nadia De Munari was attacked by an assailant with a machete while she was asleep on April 21. The attacker also tried to strangle her with a metal cord. Fellow missionaries found her lying in a pool of blood when they came searching for her in the morning as she did not turn up for prayers. Bishop-elect shot at in South Sudan, condition stable The bishop-elect of the diocese of Rumbek in South Sudan was shot at by two assailants on the night of April 25. Fr Christian Carlassare, who suffered a bullet injury, has been hospitalised and is reported to be in a stable condition. Two armed men broke into his room at the Bishop’s House and shot him. Fr Carlassare will be shifted to a hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, for further treatment. Montana in US passes law protecting right to freedom of religion In the US state of Montana, a legislation codifying the right of people to challenge government norms that interfere with their faith has been signed by the governor. The bill put forward by Republican Senator Carl Glimm mandates that the government should have a valid reason to violate a citizen’s right to freedom of religion and enforce it in the least restrictive manner. National Prayer Luncheon for Life to be held in Texas on April 30 In what will be the biggest gathering of pro-life supporters in the US, the National Prayer Luncheon for Life will be held on April 30 to felicitate high impact pro-life outfits. During the event, an award of 85,000 dollars in grants will be given to an effective pro-life ministry and advocacy group. Guatemalans rejoice as Martyrs of Quiche declared ‘Blessed’ It was a day of rejoicing for Catholics in Guatemala when three Spanish priests and seven lay people belonging to the Congregation of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart were beatified on April 23. José Maria Gran Cirera and nine companions were killed between 1980 and 1991 for defending the rights of the poor at a time when the Church was facing persecution. Chinese government targets Christian orphanages Meanwhile, in China, religious persecution continues unabated and now the authorities are increasingly targeting Christian orphanages. Several orphanages run by the Church and other Christian denominations have been shut down since the government introduced new regulations in February 2018. Aid to the Church in Need to provide $9.5 m for persecuted Christians in Africa As the attacks on Christians continue in Africa, the organisation Aid to the Church in Need has approved aid amounting to more than 9.5 million dollars for the victims of Islamic fanaticism in the continent. The organisation’s executive president Thomas Heine-Geldern says Africa has become a continent of martyrs and it underwent a “harrowing Via Dolorosa in 2020”. Pope Francis gifts medical supplies to Armenia Expressing solidarity with Armenia, which is commemorating the 106th anniversary of the gruesome Armenian Genocide, Pope Francis has donated medical supplies to help the nation fight the surging COVID- 19 cases. The Holy See has donated a new ambulance equipped with the latest mobile medical supplies and emergency respirators to assist COVID patients. It was handed over to the Redemptoris Mater Catholic hospital in Ashotsk by Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Jose Bettencourt.