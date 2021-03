Saint Colette

FEBRUARY 7, 2011

FEBRUARY 7, 2011DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTIFAITH AND CHRIST'S HEALING POWERFebruary 7, 2011Monday of the Fifth Week of Ordinary TimeMark 6:53-56After making the crossing, they came to land at Gennesaret and tiedup there. As they were leaving the boat, people immediatelyrecognized him. They scurried about the surrounding country and beganto bring in the sick on mats to wherever they heard he was. Whatevervillages or towns or countryside he entered, they laid the sick inthe marketplaces and begged him that they might touch only thetassel on his cloak; and as many as touched it were healed.Introductory Prayer: I believe in your power of healing grace, inyour capacity to heal both physically and spiritually. I come to youin spiritual illness and weakness, confident in your desire to healand strengthen me. I humbly offer you my soul, wounded and achingfrom the spiritual cancer of self-love, pride and self-sufficiency. Iabandon myself to your loving mercy. Thank you, Lord, for watchingover me and loving me unconditionally.Petition: Lord, heal my heart and soul, and help me to do what Imust do to maintain my spiritual health.1. "People recognized him, and started hurrying all through thecountryside." For the most part, the people in this Gospel were not"hurrying throughout the countryside" to invite others to come andseek forgiveness and spiritual healing from Jesus. They were inhaste, yes, but in haste to bring the sick so that the Lord wouldheal them from their physically infirmities. How blind is the humanheart that often fears physical illness more than spiritualinfirmities and falling out of God's grace! The gravest ills we cansuffer are those that come from within us: "For from the heart comeevil thoughts, murder, adultery, unchastity, theft, false witness,blasphemy. These are what defile a person" (Matthew 15:19-20).2. "They laid down the sick in the open spaces, begging him to letthem touch even the fringe of his cloak." Holy men and womenthroughout the centuries have firmly believed that "touching" Christthrough receiving the sacraments brings about spiritual healing andredemption. "My heart has been wounded by many sins," St. Ambroseused to pray before he celebrated Mass, "my mind and tonguecarelessly left unguarded. Lord of kindness and power, in mylowliness and need I am turning to you, the fountain of mercy; I amhurrying to you to be healed; I am taking refuge under yourprotection. I am longing to meet you, not as my Judge but as mySavior. Lord, I am not ashamed to show you my wounds. Only you knowhow many and how serious my sins are, and though they could make mefear for my salvation, I am putting my hope in your mercies, whichare beyond count. Look on me with mercy, then, Lord Jesus Christ,eternal King, God and man, crucified for our sake. I am putting mytrust in you, the fountain that will never stop flowing with mercifullove: hear me and forgive my sins and weaknesses."3. "All those who touched him were cured." All those who touchedJesus Christ with the touch of faith were cured: the Canaanite woman,the blind man, the ten lepers, the man with a withered hand, theparalytic, Jairus' daughter, the woman with the hemorrhage, the boywith a demon, the Gerasene demoniac, the deaf man. All these peoplein the Gospel had something in common: it was their faith thatallowed the Lord to heal them. The phrase used in the case of thewoman with the hemorrhage is telling: "power had gone out from him"(Mark 5:30). Faith is one of the most powerful acts of the humanperson, since God himself chooses to be moved by it. How strong is myfaith in the power of our Lord Jesus Christ? Do I reach out andtouch him in faith every day? Do I allow him to act in my lifethrough faith? What am I waiting for?Conversation with Christ: Lord, you are all powerful and the sourceof my salvation and spiritual healing. In this prayer I am reachingout to touch you in faith, even though I am unworthy and my faith isweak. Heal me, Lord. Give me the strength to resist the power of evilin my life and to adhere to your grace and goodness. Lord, Ibelieve; increase my faith.Resolution: I will offer up short acts of faith in the Lordthroughout the day. meditation.regnumchristi.org