EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, January 7, 2021

On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Although it is calm today, just 24 hours ago, there was complete mayhem at the U.S. Capitol. Members of Congress were forced into hiding, offices were ransacked; it was a historic breach of the symbol of democracy, but after it all, lawmakers came back and finished what they started. Shortly before 4 am today, Vice President Mike Pence finished the formal proceedings of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory. President Donald Trump, under intense fire, says he will leave office in an "orderly transition" when inauguration day arrives and President-Elect Joe Biden moves into the White House. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of the Archdiocese of San Francisco is speaking out about the violence that occurred. He joins to discuss what went through his mind and what his message would be to the people behind the attacks. White House and National Political Correspondent for 'Real Clear Politics', Susan Hennebury, has been in touch with other journalists who were inside the Capitol. Hennebury joins to discuss what their experience was like and whether she believes the rhetoric we've heard, including President Trump's charges of a rigged election led to the violence that occurred. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to discuss what Pope Francis said about the situation in Central African Republic and what the situation has been like for the people of the country after violence broke out when Faustin-Archange Touadéra, was re-elected on December 27th, and opposition candidates made claims that the election was rigged.