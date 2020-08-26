Clicks97
What fascism looks like...
Modern day brown shirts demanding you salute them with a fist in the air.
How do you handle this? There are several factors that would affect what to do. They are mostly white college punks so if you know how to fight you could take out 4 or 5 with no problem.Those who were not knocked out would scatter. If one or two have a weapon things change. If you're located in a hotspot (Chicago, Portland, Minneapolis, etc.) and see them entering the establishment, it would be best to get up and walk out.