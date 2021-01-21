Fr. Currer of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, Discusses Its Importance | EWTN Pope Francis says he is asking God to help overcome the scandal of divisions among Christians. At … More





Pope Francis says he is asking God to help overcome the scandal of divisions among Christians. At his weekly talk at the Vatican, the Holy Father says the faithful must be visible examples of unity. He also says that Christians must overcome conflict within themselves, and desire to be good, even when inclined towards evil. Father Anthony Currer, who works in the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, joins tell us a bit more about the initiative, its history and its importance. Father Currer, shares recommendations the Pontifical Council has made to foster Christian unity, and what some current challenges are that the council is facing in promoting Christian unity in Eastern and Western countries. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Fr. Currer of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, Discusses Its Importance | EWTNPope Francis says he is asking God to help overcome the scandal of divisions among Christians. At his weekly talk at the Vatican, the Holy Father says the faithful must be visible examples of unity. He also says that Christians must overcome conflict within themselves, and desire to be good, even when inclined towards evil. Father Anthony Currer, who works in the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, joins tell us a bit more about the initiative, its history and its importance. Father Currer, shares recommendations the Pontifical Council has made to foster Christian unity, and what some current challenges are that the council is facing in promoting Christian unity in Eastern and Western countries. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly