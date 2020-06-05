Home
Fauci: Church Choirs Still A Virus Risk Despite CDC Rescinding Warning
parangutirimicuaro
1 hour ago
newsy on June 4 2020 The CDC's warning for singing in houses of worship disappeared overnight. But Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Newsy the COVID-19 risk is still there.
